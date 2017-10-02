FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Harmonic says entered into a loan and security agreement with Silicon Valley Bank
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年10月2日 / 晚上8点42分 / 16 天前

BRIEF-Harmonic says entered into a loan and security agreement with Silicon Valley Bank

1 分钟阅读

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Harmonic Inc

* Harmonic Inc says ‍on Sept 27, 2017, Harmonic entered into a loan and security agreement with Silicon Valley Bank - SEC Filing​

* Harmonic Inc - ‍loan agreement provides a secured revolving credit facility in amount of up to $15.0 million

* Harmonic Inc - prior to Nov 1, company may borrow up to $7.5 million in excess of borrowing base limit

* Harmonic Inc- lender's commitments under agreement terminate, outstanding loans and accrued and unpaid interest are due and payable, on Sept 27, 2019 Source text: (bit.ly/2xNXZO3) Further company coverage:

