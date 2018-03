March 2 (Reuters) - HARPERCOLLINS PUBLISHERS :

* HARPERCOLLINS PUBLISHERS BUYS AMACOM BOOKS

* HARPERCOLLINS PUBLISHERS SAYS FINANCIAL DETAILS OF ACQUISITION WERE NOT DISCLOSED

* ‍HARPERCOLLINS - WILL TAKE OVER ALL FRONT LIST & BACKLIST PUBLICATION, SALES, DISTRIBUTION, & LICENSING OF OVER 600 BOOKS IN AMACOM’S CATALOG​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: