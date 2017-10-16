BRIEF-Harris Corp awarded $133 million US Navy and Australian F/A-18 Electronic Warfare Contract

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Harris Corp

* Harris Corp awarded $133 million US Navy and Australian F/A-18 Electronic Warfare Contract

* Harris Corp - ‍contract was awarded during Q1 of Harris’ fiscal 2018​

* Harris - ‍deliveries to U.S. Navy and to Australia through U.S. Government’s Foreign Military Sales Program are expected to be complete by May 2020​

* Harris - co to manufacture, deliver ALQ-214(V)4/5 Integrated Defensive Electronic Countermeasures (IDECM) jammers for the F/A-18C/D/E/F variants