Feb 23 (Reuters) - Harris Corp:

* HARRIS CORP FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO OFFERING $300 MILLION PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEBRUARY , 2019 - SEC FILING

* HARRIS CORP SAYS NOTES WILL BE ISSUED ONLY IN MINIMUM DENOMINATIONS OF $2,000 AND INTEGRAL MULTIPLES OF $1,000 ABOVE THAT AMOUNT‍​ Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2BIQdsN) Further company coverage: