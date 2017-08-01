BRIEF-Harris Corp reports Q4 GAAP earnings per share $1.35 from continuing operations

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Harris Corp

* Harris Corporation reports solid fiscal 2017 fourth quarter and full fiscal year results as it looks to return to growth in fiscal 2018

* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.49 from continuing operations

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $1.35 from continuing operations

* Q4 revenue $1.54 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.52 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2018 earnings per share $5.85 to $6.05 from continuing operations

* Sees FY 2018 revenue up 2 to 4 percent

* Sees FY 2018 revenue $6.02 billion to $6.14 billion

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $5.52, revenue view $5.86 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Harris Corp - ‍sees FY18 free cash flow of $850-900 million​