BRIEF-Harris Corp says Q1 EPS $1.38 from continuing operations
2017年10月31日 / 中午11点32分 / 更新于 1 天前

BRIEF-Harris Corp says Q1 EPS $1.38 from continuing operations

1 分钟阅读

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Harris Corp-

* Harris Corporation reports fiscal 2018 first quarter results with robust orders across all segments

* Q1 earnings per share $1.38 from continuing operations

* Q1 revenue $1.41 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.44 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2018 earnings per share $5.85 to $6.05 from continuing operations

* Sees FY 2018 revenue up 2 to 4 percent

* Sees FY 2018 revenue $6.02 billion to $6.14 billion

* ‍reiterated guidance for fiscal 2018​

* FY2018 earnings per share view $6.01, revenue view $6.08 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
