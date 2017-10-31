BRIEF-Harris Corp says Q1 EPS $1.38 from continuing operations

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Harris Corp-
* Harris Corporation reports fiscal 2018 first quarter results with robust orders across all segments
* Q1 earnings per share $1.38 from continuing operations
* Q1 revenue $1.41 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.44 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2018 earnings per share $5.85 to $6.05 from continuing operations
* Sees FY 2018 revenue up 2 to 4 percent
* Sees FY 2018 revenue $6.02 billion to $6.14 billion
* reiterated guidance for fiscal 2018
* FY2018 earnings per share view $6.01, revenue view $6.08 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S