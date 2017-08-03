FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 天内
BRIEF-Harsco reports Q2 earnings per share $0.22 from continuing operations
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月3日 / 中午11点30分 / 2 天内

BRIEF-Harsco reports Q2 earnings per share $0.22 from continuing operations

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Harsco Corp:

* Harsco Corporation reports second quarter 2017 results

* Says had previously forcast FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share of $0.48

* Q2 earnings per share $0.22 from continuing operations

* Q2 revenue $395 million versus i/b/e/s view $386.3 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.55 to $0.69

* Harsco corp - ‍full-year gaap and adjusted operating income guidance increased to between $125 million and $140 million​

* Harsco corp - ‍2017 free cash flow expected to be between $80 million and $95 million as compared with prior range of $70 million to $85 million​

* Sees q3 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.13 to $0.18

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below