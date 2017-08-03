BRIEF-Harsco reports Q2 earnings per share $0.22 from continuing operations

1 分钟阅读
Aug 3 (Reuters) - Harsco Corp:
* Harsco Corporation reports second quarter 2017 results
* Says had previously forcast FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share of $0.48
* Q2 earnings per share $0.22 from continuing operations
* Q2 revenue $395 million versus i/b/e/s view $386.3 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.55 to $0.69
* Harsco corp - full-year gaap and adjusted operating income guidance increased to between $125 million and $140 million
* Harsco corp - 2017 free cash flow expected to be between $80 million and $95 million as compared with prior range of $70 million to $85 million
* Sees q3 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.13 to $0.18
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S