17 天前
BRIEF-Harte Hanks announces agreement with Sidus Investment Management
2017年7月19日 / 上午11点18分 / 17 天前

BRIEF-Harte Hanks announces agreement with Sidus Investment Management

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 19 (Reuters) - Harte Hanks Inc

* Harte Hanks announces agreement with Sidus Investment Management

* Harte Hanks Inc - as part of agreement, Harte Hanks has accepted resignation of current director, Stephen Carley

* Harte Hanks Inc - board will increase from seven to eight members.

* Harte Hanks Inc - Harte Hanks and Sidus Investment Management have entered into a cooperation agreement​

* Harte Hanks Inc - ‍Sidus Investment Management has agreed to certain standstill and voting commitments​

* Harte Hanks Inc - Sidus Investment Management Llc owns approximately 2.5 pct of company's outstanding shares​

* Harte Hanks Inc - ‍Harte Hanks will appoint Alfred V. Tobia, Jr. and Melvin L. Keating to its board of directors​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

