Nov 1 (Reuters) - Harte Hanks Inc:

* HARTE HANKS APPOINTS JON C. BIRO AS NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* HARTE HANKS INC - ‍UPON BIRO'S EMPLOYMENT, ROBERT MUNDEN, WHO IS CURRENTLY CFO, WILL REVERT TO HIS PRIOR ROLE AS CO'S GENERAL COUNSEL AND SECRETARY​