Jan 9 (Reuters) - Harvest One Cannabis Inc:

* HARVEST ONE CANNABIS INC - TO USE PROCEEDS FOR EXPANSION OF STRATEGIC INDOOR GROWING FACILITIES, FURTHER DEVELOPMENT OF ITS SATIPHARM GELPEL PRODUCTS

* HARVEST ONE ANNOUNCES $25 MILLION BOUGHT SHORT FORM PROSPECTUS OFFERING OF UNITS

* HARVEST ONE CANNABIS - HAS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO COMPLETE $25 MILLION SHORT FORM PROSPECTUS OFFERING OF UNITS AT PRICE OF $1.82 PER UNIT