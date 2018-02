BRIEF-Hasbro Reports Q4 Loss Per Share Of $0.04

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Hasbro Inc:

* HASBRO REPORTS FULL-YEAR AND FOURTH QUARTER 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.30

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.04

* Q4 REVENUE $1.6 BILLION VERSUS $1.63 BILLION

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 11%, OR $0.06 PER SHARE, TO $0.63 PER SHARE

* U.S. TAX REFORM, PASSED IN DECEMBER 2017, RESULTED IN A $296.5 MILLION NET CHARGE, OR $2.33 PER DILUTED SHARE

* QTRLY EXTERNAL NET REVENUES FROM U.S. AND CANADA SEGMENTS OF $750.7 MILLION VERSUS $757.5 MILLION

* QTRLY EXTERNAL NET REVENUES FROM INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT OF $722.5 MILLION VERSUS $757.7 MILLION

* QTRLY ‍FRANCHISE BRANDS NET REVENUES OF $764.2 MILLION VERSUS $685.6 MILLION ​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.80, REVENUE VIEW $1.72 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY PARTNER BRANDS REVENUE$342.9 MILLION VERSUS $433.7 MILLION

* QTRLY ‍HASBRO GAMING NET REVENUES OF $343.3 MILLION VERSUS $356.9​ MILLION

* “A DECLINE IN PARTNER BRANDS AND EUROPE REVENUES RESULTED IN US NOT MEETING OUR Q4 REVENUE EXPECTATIONS”

* U.S. TAX REFORM, PASSED IN DECEMBER 2017, RESULTED IN A $296.5 MILLION NET CHARGE, OR $2.33 PER DILUTED SHARE IN 2017