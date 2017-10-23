FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Hasbro signs agreement with Toys R Us on receivables
频道
专题
综述：中国重拳治污对经济增长影响不大 环保督查永远在路上
中共十九大
综述：中国重拳治污对经济增长影响不大 环保督查永远在路上
调查：中国2017年GDP增速料升至6.8% 但明年料放缓至6.4%
深度分析
调查：中国2017年GDP增速料升至6.8% 但明年料放缓至6.4%
中国快速消费品销售增速趋缓 消费升级令休闲支出上升较快--贝恩
中国财经
中国快速消费品销售增速趋缓 消费升级令休闲支出上升较快--贝恩
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月23日 / 晚上6点39分 / 1 天内

BRIEF-Hasbro signs agreement with Toys R Us on receivables

2 分钟阅读

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Hasbro Inc

* Hasbro CEO- Q3 operating profit margin would have been about 100 basis points higher excluding incremental bad debt expense related to Toys R Us bankruptcy -conf call

* Hasbro CFO- “expect timing impact of ultimate collection from our Toys”R“Us receivables could add an incremental 2 days on our year-end receivables compared to the end of 2016” -conf call

* Hasbro CFO- “there is higher near-term uncertainty with Toys”R“Us as we see how they’ll begin to execute their plan to emerge from Chapter 11” -conf call

* Hasbro CFO- “we did have some shipments that we stopped when we heard of Toys”R“Us declaring their bankruptcy. But just for a short period of time” -conf call

* Hasbro CFO- “With Toys”R“Us just having filed for bankruptcy so late in the third quarter, we’ve adjusted a bit our thoughts around the fourth quarter” -conf call

* Hasbro CEO on Toys “R” Us bankruptcy- “In fact, this wouldn’t have been an issue had it happened earlier in the year, and it’s not an issue for us in 2018”

* Hasbro CEO on Toys “R” Us bankruptcy- “we do need to assess what Toys”R“Us will represent of the total inventories in the fourth quarter”

* Hasbro CEO indicates “fluid environment” about shipping to Toys “R” Us, says “there’s an opportunity to put our inventory up in the marketplace in a number of places”

* Hasbro CEO - have signed an agreement with Toys R Us on receivables and go-forward on finance Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below