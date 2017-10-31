BRIEF-Haverty Furniture Companies reports Q3 earnings per share $0.28

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Haverty Furniture Companies Inc

* Haverty reports earnings for third quarter 2017

* Q3 earnings per share $0.28

* Q3 same store sales fell 2.9 percent

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 sales $207.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $207.6 million

* Haverty Furniture Companies Inc - co expect that gross profit margins for full year 2017 will be approximately 54.2 pct​

* Haverty Furniture Companies Inc - ‍total capital expenditures are estimated to be approximately $28.0 million in 2017 and $18.0 million in 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: