Dec 4 (Reuters) - Haverty Furniture Companies Inc:

* HAVERTYS TOTAL SALES FOR Q4 THROUGH NOVEMBER 30 ARE FLAT WITH SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR

* Q4 COMPARABLE SALES ARE DOWN 1.3 PERCENT

* WRITTEN SALES FOR Q4 THROUGH NOVEMBER 30 ARE UP ABOUT 0.2%

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $222.6 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* WRITTEN BUSINESS FOR 4-DAY THANKSGIVING HOLIDAY PERIOD WAS UP ABOUT 2.3% & 0.7% FOR COMPARABLE STORES

* Q4 WRITTEN COMPARABLE STORE SALES ARE DOWN ABOUT 1.2%