BRIEF-Haverty furniture says Q3 same store sales fell 2.9 pct

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Haverty Furniture Companies Inc:

* Havertys reports sales for third quarter

* Q3 same store sales fell 2.9 percent

* Q3 sales $207.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $215.3 million

* Haverty Furniture - ‍total written sales for Q3 were down 3.5% and written comparable store sales decreased 4.2% over same period last year​

* Haverty Furniture - ‍negative impact on Q3 total written sales and written comparable store sales because of store closures is estimated at 1.2%​

* Haverty Furniture Companies Inc - ‍in quarter, "our markets were not directly impacted by hurricane harvey​"