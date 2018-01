BRIEF-Havertys Reports Sales For Fourth Quarter And Impact Of Tax Act

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Haverty Furniture Companies Inc:

* HAVERTY FURNITURE COMPANIES- TOTAL WRITTEN SALES FOR Q4 OF 2017 WERE UP 0.3%, WRITTEN COMPARABLE STORE SALES DECREASED 0.7% OVER SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR

* HAVERTYS REPORTS SALES FOR FOURTH QUARTER AND IMPACT OF TAX ACT

* Q4 SAME STORE SALES FELL 3.5 PERCENT

* Q4 SALES $215 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $221.2 MILLION

* - REDUCTION IN CORPORATE RATE WILL REQUIRE ONE-TIME REVALUATION OF CERTAIN TAX-RELATED ASSETS

* HAVERTY FURNITURE COMPANIES - BASED ON PRELIMINARY ESTIMATES, REVALUATION TO RESULT IN ONE-TIME TAX CHARGE OF $3.5 MILLION TO $4.0 MILLION