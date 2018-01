BRIEF-Hawaiian Airlines Carries 11.5 Million Passengers In 2017

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Hawaiian Holdings Inc:

* HAWAIIAN AIRLINES CARRIES RECORD 11.5 MILLION PASSENGERS IN 2017, UPDATES EXPECTED FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 METRICS

* HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS - EXPECTS OPERATING. REVENUE PER ASM TO BE AT FAVORABLE END OF PRIOR GUIDANCE RANGE FOR QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED DEC. 31

* HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS - EXPECTS TO RECORD ONE-TIME REDUCTION TO INCOME TAX EXPENSE OF $90 MILLION - $140 MILLION DUE TO TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT

* HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS - EXCLUDING ITEMS, Q4 & FY 2017 EXPECTATIONS OF CASM EX. FUEL, SPECIAL ITEMS WOULD BE ROUGHLY IN LINE WITH PRIOR Q4, FY 2017 GUIDANCE

* HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS - HAWAIIAN AIRLINES DEC. LOAD FACTOR 84.4 PERCENT VERSUS 84.1 PERCENT

* HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS INC - HAWAIIAN AIRLINES DECEMBER 2017 ASMS WERE 1.65 BILLION, UP 3.5%

* HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS - Q4 2017 SYSTEM WIDE OPERATIONS RPMS OF 4.13 BILLION VERSUS 3.93 BILLION ‍​

* HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS - HAWAIIAN AIRLINES Q4 LOAD FACTOR 86.0 PERCENT VERSUS 86.0 PERCENT

* HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS INC - HAWAIIAN AIRLINES DECEMBER 2017 RPMS WERE 1.39 BILLION, UP 3.9%

* HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS - Q4 2017 SYSTEM WIDE OPERATIONS ASMS OF 4.80 BILLION VERSUS 4.57 BILLION