Nov 7 (Reuters) - Hawaiian Holdings Inc

* Hawaiian Airlines reports october 2017 traffic statistics

* October system-wide operations load factor 87.7 percent versus 88.3 pct‍​

* October system-wide operations ASMS 1.61 billion, up 5.3 pct‍​

* October system wide operations RPMS 1.41 billion, up 4.7 percent