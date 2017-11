Nov 2 (Reuters) - Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc:

* HEI REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2017 EARNINGS OF $60.1 MILLION

* HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES INC QTRLY ‍SHR $0.55​

* HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES INC QTRLY ‍TOTAL REVENUES $673.2 MILLION VERSUS $646.1 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: