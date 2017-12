BRIEF-Hawaiian Holdings Sees ‍Q4 Operating Revenue/ASM Up 1.5% To Up 3.5%​

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Hawaiian Holdings Inc:

* SEES ‍Q4 2017 OPERATING REVENUE PER ASM UP 1.5% TO UP 3.5%​

* SAYS HAWAIIAN AIRLINES NOVEMBER ASMS 1.55 BILLION, UP 6.2 PERCENT FROM 2016‍​

* SAYS ANNOUNCING NEW $100 MILLION STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM IN EFFECT THROUGH DECEMBER 31, 2019

* SAYS HAWAIIAN AIRLINES NOVEMBER SYSTEM-WIDE RPMS 1.33 BILLION, UP 6.3 PERCENT

* SAYS HAWAIIAN AIRLINES NOVEMBER SYSTEM-WIDE LOAD FACTOR 85.9 PERCENT VERSUS 85.8 PERCENT IN 2016