Aug 9 (Reuters) - Hawthorn Bancshares Inc

* Hawthorn Bancshares Inc - ‍board of directors authorized purchase of an additional $1.5 million market value of Hawthorn Bancshares' common stock​

* Hawthorn Bancshares Inc - ‍expected that stock repurchases will be funded by cash generated through cash on hand, operations and other sources​