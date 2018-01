BRIEF-Haynes International Reports On Tax Cuts And Jobs Act

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Haynes International Inc:

* HAYNES INTERNATIONAL, INC. REPORTS ON TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT

* HAYNES INTERNATIONAL INC - AS A RESULT OF REDUCTION IN CORPORATE INCOME TAX RATE, CO IS REQUIRED TO REVALUE ITS NET DEFERRED TAX ASSET

* HAYNES INTERNATIONAL INC - CO EXPECTS TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT WILL POSITIVELY IMPACT FUTURE EFFECTIVE TAX RATE AND AFTER-TAX EARNINGS IN UNITED STATES​

* HAYNES INTERNATIONAL INC - REQUIRED TO REVALUE NET DEFERRED TAX ASSET TO ACCOUNT FOR FUTURE IMPACT OF LOWER CORPORATE TAX RATES ON DEFERRED AMOUNT

* HAYNES INTERNATIONAL INC - ‍PRELIMINARILY DETERMINED AMOUNT OF EXPENSE DUE TO ACT TO BE ABOUT $19.0-$20.0 MILLION, WHICH WILL REDUCE CO‘S Q1 2018 RESULTS​

* HAYNES INTERNATIONAL INC - CO IS REQUIRED TO RECORD ANY CHANGE IN VALUE OF TAX ASSET AS A ONE-TIME NON-CASH CHARGE ON ITS INCOME STATEMENT