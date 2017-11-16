FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Haynes International reports Q4 loss per share $0.30
频道
专题
全球基金经理对中国看法不一 但普遍看好新兴市场
路透精英汇
全球基金经理对中国看法不一 但普遍看好新兴市场
汇市一周综述：四大央行承诺向市场放风 欧元“人逢喜事精神爽”
深度分析
汇市一周综述：四大央行承诺向市场放风 欧元“人逢喜事精神爽”
特斯拉电动重卡亮相藏玄机 新款Roadster跑车成压轴彩蛋
国际财经
特斯拉电动重卡亮相藏玄机 新款Roadster跑车成压轴彩蛋
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月16日 / 晚上10点54分 / 更新于 16 小时前

BRIEF-Haynes International reports Q4 loss per share $0.30

1 分钟阅读

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Haynes International Inc

* Haynes International, Inc. reports fourth quarter fiscal 2017 financial results

* Q4 revenue $100.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $100.2 million

* Q4 loss per share $0.30

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Haynes International Inc - ‍Forecast for capital spending in fiscal 2018 is approximately $17.0 million​

* Haynes International Inc - ‍Backlog of $177.3 million at September 30, 2017, a decrease of 2.0% from $180.9 million at June 30, 2017​

* Haynes International Inc - ‍Revenue and earnings in Q1 of fiscal 2018 will be lower than Q4 of fiscal 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below