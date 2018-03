BRIEF-H.B. Fuller Announces Integration Related Restructuring Charges

March 2 (Reuters) - HB Fuller Co:

* H.B. FULLER ANNOUNCES INTEGRATION RELATED RESTRUCTURING CHARGES

* HB FULLER CO - ‍INTEGRATION OF ROYAL & H.B. FULLER BUSINESSES IS EXPECTED TO RESULT IN DELIVERY OF $35 MILLION IN ANNUAL COST SYNERGIES BY FISCAL 2020​

* HB FULLER CO - RESTRUCTURING PLAN INCLUDES SAVINGS FROM CLOSING 2 SMALL PRODUCTION FACILITIES, CONSOLIDATING UP TO 6 OTHER LOCATIONS INTO 3 LOCATIONS

* HB FULLER CO - ‍ IN 2018, EXPECT TO INCUR CHARGES OF ABOUT $15 MILLION TO $20 MILLION RELATED TO RESTRUCTURING ACTIONS​

* HB FULLER CO - ‍ROYAL INTEGRATION IS A THREE-YEAR PROJECT​

* HB FULLER - RESTRUCTURING ACTIONS WILL FURTHER"ENHANCE' CO'S EFFICIENCY, ENABLE DELIVERY OF 2020 TARGET OF $600 MILLION EBITDA & CORRESPONDING DEBT PAYDOWN