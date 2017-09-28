FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2017年9月28日 / 凌晨2点17分 / 21 天前

BRIEF-H.B. Fuller reports third quarter 2017 results

1 分钟阅读

Sept 27 (Reuters) - HB Fuller Co -

* HB Fuller reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.65

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share $0.49

* Q3 revenue $562.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $555.3 million

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $2.57 to $2.62

* Narrowing 2017 adjusted eps guidance

* Narrowed 2017 eps guidance reflects short term impact of hurricane Harvey

* Expect capital investments to be around $50 million - below our previously announced $60 million in 2017

* Constant currency growth, on a comparable 52-week basis, is now expected to be around 10 percent for 2017 versus 2016 fiscal year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

