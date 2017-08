July 12 (Reuters) - HC2 Holdings Inc:

* HC2 holdings says on July 6, R2 dermatology received notification from U.S. FDA of market clearance of its device R2 dermal cooling system - sec filing

* HC2 holdings - R2 dermal cooling system is a cryosurgical instrument intended for use in dermatologic procedures for removal of benign lesions of skin Source text (bit.ly/2ujT4oU) Further company coverage: