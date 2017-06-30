FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2017年6月30日 / 晚上9点29分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-HCA Healthcare says company entered into a restatement agreement dated as of September 30, 2011

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 30 (Reuters) - Hca Healthcare Inc

* HCA Healthcare Inc - on june 28, 2017, company entered into a restatement agreement dated as of september 30, 2011

* HCA Healthcare - abl agreement increases commitments to make loans pursuant to senior secured asset based revolving credit facility from $3.25 billion to $3.75 billion

* HCA Healthcare inc says on june 28, co's unit entered into a restatement agreement dated as of november 17, 2006 - sec filing

* HCA Healthcare Inc - abl restatement agreement extends maturity date of revolving credit commitments made pursuant to abl facility to june 28, 2022

* HCA Healthcare - abl agreement amends facility provisions to permit incurrence of additional incremental credit facilities in principal amount of $1.5 billion

* HCA Healthcare-cash flow restatement agreement extends maturity date of revolving credit commitments under unit's $2.0 billion credit facility to june 28, 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

