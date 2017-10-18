BRIEF-HCA Healthcare sees Q3 2017 revenue of $10.7 billion

Oct 18 (Reuters) - HCA Healthcare Inc

* Sees Q3 2017 revenue $10.7 billion

* ‍net income attributable to HCA Healthcare Inc for Q3 is expected to approximate $426 million, or $1.15 per diluted share​

* HCA Healthcare Inc - ‍anticipates revenues for Q3 of 2017 to approximate $10.696 billion compared to $10.270 billion in Q3 of 2016​

* HCA Healthcare - ‍during Q3, incurred additional expenses and experienced losses of revenues estimated at about $140 million, or $0.24 per diluted share​

* HCA Healthcare - ‍results for Q3 include a negative impact to operating results related to Texas Medicaid waiver program of approximately $50 million​

* HCA Healthcare - ‍results for Q3 include negative impact to operating results related to Texas Medicaid waiver program of $0.08/diluted share​

* Sees FY 2017 updated revenues $43.0 billion to $44.0 billion‍​

* ‍Sees 2017 EPS of $6.45 to $6.70 per diluted share​

* HCA Healthcare - ‍same facility revenue per equivalent admission is expected to increase approximately 2.0 percent in Q3 compared to prior year’s Q3​

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.57, revenue view $10.67 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 updated capital expenditures approximately $3.0 billion

* FY2017 earnings per share view $7.11, revenue view $43.20 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: