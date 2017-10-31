FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-HCA reports Q3 earnings per share $1.15
频道
专题
焦点：韩中两国同意修复关系 摆脱萨德僵局
半岛局势
焦点：韩中两国同意修复关系 摆脱萨德僵局
原加泰罗尼亚领导人同意12月21日选举 西班牙高院传唤其作证
时事要闻
原加泰罗尼亚领导人同意12月21日选举 西班牙高院传唤其作证
焦点：10月OPEC石油产量下降 因伊拉克出口减少且其他产国继续减产
深度分析
焦点：10月OPEC石油产量下降 因伊拉克出口减少且其他产国继续减产
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月31日 / 下午12点41分 / 更新于 21 小时前

BRIEF-HCA reports Q3 earnings per share $1.15

1 分钟阅读

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Hca Healthcare Inc

* HCA reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 revenue $10.7 billion versus I/B/E/S view $10.67 billion

* Q3 earnings per share $1.15

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* HCA Healthcare Inc - qtrly ‍same facility equivalent admissions increased 0.3 percent, while same facility admissions increased 0.6 percent​

* HCA Healthcare Inc - qtrly ‍same facility revenue per equivalent admission increased 2.0 percent​

* HCA Healthcare Inc - qtrly ‍same facility emergency room visits increased 0.3 percent​

* HCA Healthcare Inc - board has authorized an additional share repurchase program for up to $2 billion of company’s outstanding common stock​

* HCA - Q3 operating ‍results include negative impact related to texas medicaid waiver program of about $50 million, or $0.08 per diluted share​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below