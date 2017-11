BRIEF-HCP announces Q3 FFO per share $0.33

Nov 2 (Reuters) - HCP Inc

* HCP announces results for the quarter ended september 30, 2017

* Sees FY 2017 FFO per share $1.74 to $1.78

* Q3 FFO per share $0.33

* HCP Inc - ‍Increased 2017 ffo as adjusted guidance range and reaffirmed aggregate 2017 spp cash NOI growth guidance​

* Q3 adjusted FFO per share $0.48

* HCP Inc - ‍As result of hurricane Harvey, Irma during Q3 , co recorded $11 million of casualty losses, net of a small insurance recovery​

* HCP Inc - Sees ‍FY 2017 FFO as adjusted per share to range between $1.92 and $1.96​

* Q3 FFO per share view $0.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 FFO per share view $1.92 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* HCP Inc - ‍ As a result of hurricane Harvey and hurricane Irma during Q3, recorded $11 million of casualty losses, net of a small insurance recovery​