BRIEF-HD Supply Holdings Reports Q3 EPS Of $2.42

Dec 5 (Reuters) - HD Supply Holdings Inc:

* HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC ANNOUNCES 2017 THIRD-QUARTER RESULTS, RAISES FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE

* Q3 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.80

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.42

* Q3 SALES $1.4 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $1.34 BILLION

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.76 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES Q4 2017 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.41 TO $0.47

* SEES FY 2017 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.23 TO $2.29

* SEES Q4 2017 SALES $1.142 BILLION TO $1.182 BILLION

* SEES FY 2017 SALES $5.08 BILLION TO $5.12 BILLION

* SAYS NOVEMBER SALES ROSE 9.8 PERCENT TO $372 MILLION

* HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.43, REVENUE VIEW $1.14 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC FY2017 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.61, REVENUE VIEW $7.44 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SAYS PRELIMINARY NOV YEAR-OVER-YEAR AVERAGE DAILY SALES GROWTH FOR FACILITIES MAINTENANCE WAS ABOUT 4.3 PERCENT

* SAYS PRELIMINARY NOVEMBER YEAR-OVER-YEAR AVERAGE DAILY SALES GROWTH FOR CONSTRUCTION & INDUSTRIAL WAS APPROXIMATELY 16.4 PERCENT

* SAYS QTRLY DILUTED INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS PER SHARE $0.25