BRIEF-H&E Equipment Services Extends Existing $602.5 Mln Senior Secured Credit Facility With Wells Fargo Capital Finance

Dec 27 (Reuters) - H&E Equipment Services Inc:

* H&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES-ON DEC 22, CO AMENDED, EXTENDED, RESTATED EXISTING $602.5 MILLION SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY WITH WELLS FARGO CAPITAL FINANCE

* H&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES SAYS AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE TO DEC 22, 2022 - SEC FILING

* H&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES - AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT INCREASES UNCOMMITTED INCREMENTAL REVOLVING CAPACITY FROM $150 MILLION TO $250 MILLION

* H&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES - AMENDED CREDIT AGREEMENT INCREASES COMMITMENTS UNDER SENIOR SECURED ASSET BASED REVOLVER PROVIDED FOR THEREIN TO $750 MILLION