BRIEF-Healthcare Realty Trust announces $100 mln redemption of its $400 million senior notes due 2021

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Healthcare Realty Trust Inc

* Healthcare Realty Trust announces $100 million redemption of its $400 million senior notes due 2021

* Healthcare Realty Trust Inc - ‍company expects to record a charge in Q4 of 2017 of approximately $12.2 million for early extinguishment of debt​

* Healthcare Realty Trust Inc - ‍intends to use net proceeds from issuance of 8.3 million shares of common stock on august 14, 2017​

* Healthcare Realty Trust Inc - ‍company will redeem $100.0 million portion of notes on November 1 at a redemption price equal to an aggregate of $113.4 million​

* Healthcare Realty Trust Inc - will redeem $100.0 million portion of notes on November 1, 2017 at a redemption price equal to an aggregate of $113.4 million​