FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Healthcare Realty Trust announces $100 mln redemption of its $400 million senior notes due 2021
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月2日 / 晚上9点03分 / 16 天前

BRIEF-Healthcare Realty Trust announces $100 mln redemption of its $400 million senior notes due 2021

1 分钟阅读

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Healthcare Realty Trust Inc

* Healthcare Realty Trust announces $100 million redemption of its $400 million senior notes due 2021

* Healthcare Realty Trust Inc - ‍company expects to record a charge in Q4 of 2017 of approximately $12.2 million for early extinguishment of debt​

* Healthcare Realty Trust Inc - ‍intends to use net proceeds from issuance of 8.3 million shares of common stock on august 14, 2017​

* Healthcare Realty Trust Inc - ‍company will redeem $100.0 million portion of notes on November 1 at a redemption price equal to an aggregate of $113.4 million​

* Healthcare Realty Trust Inc - will redeem $100.0 million portion of notes on November 1, 2017 at a redemption price equal to an aggregate of $113.4 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below