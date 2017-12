Dec 22 (Reuters) - Healthcare Realty Trust Inc:

* HEALTHCARE REALTY TRUST SAYS ON DEC 18, CO ACQUIRED MEDICAL OFFICE BUILDING FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF $8.8 MILLION - SEC FILING

* HEALTHCARE REALTY TRUST INC - AMENDMENT TO TERM LOAN EXTENDS MATURITY DATE TO DECEMBER 16, 2022

* HEALTHCARE REALTY TRUST INC - ON DECEMBER 18 CO ENTERED INTO AN AMENDMENT TO ITS TERM LOAN DUE 2019 WITH WELLS FARGO BANK