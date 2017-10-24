FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Healthcare Trust Of America reports Q3 adjusted FFO per share $0.42
2017年10月24日 / 晚上9点05分 / 更新于 13 小时前

BRIEF-Healthcare Trust Of America reports Q3 adjusted FFO per share $0.42

1 分钟阅读

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Healthcare Trust Of America Inc

* Healthcare Trust Of America Inc reports third quarter 2017 earnings

* Q3 adjusted FFO per share $0.42

* Q3 FFO per share $0.41

* Healthcare Trust Of America Inc - ‍NOI increased 46.9 pct to $119.7 million for three months ended Sept 30, versus $81.5 million for three months ended Sept 30, 2016​

* Healthcare Trust Of America Inc qtrly ‍same-property cash NOI increased $2.2 million, or 2.9 pct, to $80.3 million versus $78.0 million for three months ended Sept 30, 2016​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

