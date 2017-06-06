FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 个月内
BRIEF-Healthequity Q1 earnings per share $0.23
2017年6月6日 / 晚上8点11分

BRIEF-Healthequity Q1 earnings per share $0.23

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 6 (Reuters) - Healthequity Inc:

* Healthequity reports first quarter ended april 30, 2017 financial results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.23

* Q1 revenue $55.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $54.8 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Healthequity inc says increasing fy 2018 revenue outlook from a range between $220.0 million and $225.0 million to a range between $222.0 million and $227.0 million

* Healthequity inc says increasing net income outloook from range between $30.0 million and $34.0 million to range between $33.0 million and $37.0 million

* Says expect fy 2018 non-gaap net income to be in a range between $38.0 million and $42.0 million

* Healthequity inc sees fy 2018 non-gaap net income per diluted share range between $0.62 and $0.67 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

