BRIEF-HealthSouth reports Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.66

Oct 26 (Reuters) - HealthSouth Corp
* HealthSouth reports results for third quarter 2017 and updates full-year 2017 guidance
* HealthSouth Corp - qtrly income from continuing operations attributable to HealthSouth per share $0.67
* HealthSouth Corp - qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.66
* HealthSouth Corp - qtrly net operating revenues $995.6 million versus $926.8 million
* HealthSouth Corp sees FY 2017 net operating revenues $3,900 million to $3,950 million
* HealthSouth Corp - sees FY 2017 adjusted EPS from continuing operations attributable to HealthSouth of $2.67 to $2.73
* HealthSouth - same-store admission growth of 8.8% in Q3 of 2017 was negatively impacted 120 to 140 basis points, due to Hurricanes Harvey and Irma Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: