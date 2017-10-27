FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Heartland Express reports Q3 EPS of $0.09
频道
专题
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
路透调查
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
中国财经
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
国际财经
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月27日 / 下午2点05分 / 更新于 1 天内

BRIEF-Heartland Express reports Q3 EPS of $0.09

1 分钟阅读

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Heartland Express Inc:

* Heartland Express, Inc. reports revenues and earnings for the third quarter of 2017

* Q3 revenue $182 million versus I/B/E/S view $207.4 million

* Says qtrly ‍basic earnings per share of $0.10​

* Says ‍has ability to repurchase an additional 3.3 million shares under current authorization​

* Says ‍aside from challenges of IDC acquisition integration, co was “heavily impacted” by two hurricanes in Texas & Florida​

* Says ‍currently anticipates a total of about $45 million to $50 million in net capital expenditures for calendar year​

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says qtrly diluted earnings per share $0.09‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below