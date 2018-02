Feb 27 (Reuters) - Heico Corp:

* HEICO CORPORATION ACQUIRES RADIATION DETECTION LEADER

* ‍FURTHER FINANCIAL TERMS AND DETAILS WERE NOT DISCLOSED.​

* ‍HEICO STATED THAT IT EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO ITS EARNINGS WITHIN A YEAR FOLLOWING PURCHASE​

* ‍SANTA BARBARA INFRARED SUBSIDIARY ACQUIRED 85 PCT OF BUSINESS AND ASSETS OF SENSOR TECHNOLOGY ENGINEERING IN AN ALL CASH TRANSACTION​