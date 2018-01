Jan 18 (Reuters) - Heico Corp:

* HEICO CORPORATION SHARE PRICES ADJUSTED FOR STOCK SPLIT

* HEICO - ALL CLASS A COMMON STOCK, COMMON STOCK WILL COMMENCE TRADING ON A “POST-SPLIT” BASIS TO REFLECT PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED 5-FOR-4 STOCK SPLIT

* HEICO - PRICES OF CLASS A COMMON STOCK AND COMMON STOCK WILL AUTOMATICALLY BE ADJUSTED DOWNWARD BY 25% FROM NYSE CLOSING PRICE ON JAN 17 FOR SPLIT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: