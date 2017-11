Nov 6 (Reuters) - Heico Corp

* Heico Corporation subsidiary acquires Interface Displays & Controls, Inc.

* Heico Corp - ‍expects acquisition to be accretive to its earnings within a year following purchase​

* Heico Corp - ‍further financial terms and details were not disclosed​

* Heico Corp - ‍its Radiant Power Corp acquired Interface Displays & Controls, Inc in an all cash transaction​