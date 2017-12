Dec 15 (Reuters) - Heico Corp:

* HEICO CORPORATION DECLARES A 5-FOR-4 STOCK SPLIT, INCREASES THE SEMI-ANNUAL CASH DIVIDEND BY 9 PERCENT AND SETS THE ANNUAL MEETING AND RECORD DATE

* HEICO CORP- STOCK SPLIT WILL BE EFFECTED IN FORM OF A 25% STOCK DIVIDEND ON EACH CLASS OF CO'S SHARES