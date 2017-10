Sept 28 (Reuters) - Heidrick & Struggles International Inc

* Heidrick & Struggles endeavors to strengthen team serving Nordic clients

* Heidrick & Struggles International Inc says entered into an agreement to acquire Amrop Denmark

* Heidrick & Struggles International Inc - ‍all five Amrop Denmark partners are expected to join Heidrick & Struggles’ Copenhagen office as partners​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: