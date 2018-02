Feb 26 (Reuters) - Heidrick & Struggles International Inc :

* HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES REPORTS RECORD NET REVENUE IN 2017

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $2.09

* SEES Q1 2018 REVENUE $150 MILLION TO $160 MILLION

* QTRLY ‍ADJ EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.15​

* ‍IN Q4, RECORDED RESTRUCTURING CHARGES OF $15.7 MILLION RELATED TO STRATEGIC ACTIONS TAKEN TO REDUCE OVERALL COSTS​

* HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES INTERNATIONAL QTRLY ‍CONSOLIDATED NET REVENUE INCREASED 6.0 PERCENT, TO $169.4 MILLION FROM $159.8 MILLION IN 2016 Q4​

* ‍IN Q4, CO RECORDED NON-CASH IMPAIRMENT CHARGE OF $11.6 MILLION​