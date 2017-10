Sept 22 (Reuters) - HEINEKEN NV:

* HEINEKEN N.V. SUCCESSFULLY PRICES €800 MILLION OF NOTES

* ‍HAS SUCCESSFULLY PLACED 12-YEAR NOTES WITH A COUPON OF 1.50% FOR A PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF EUR 800 MILLION​

* ‍MATURITY DATE OF NOTES IS 3 OCTOBER 2029​

* BBVA, CRÉDIT AGRICOLE, DEUTSCHE BANK, HSBC AND SANTANDER ACTED AS BOOK RUNNERS.