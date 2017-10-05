FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Helen of Troy Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.33
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月5日 / 晚上8点53分 / 13 天前

BRIEF-Helen of Troy Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.33

2 分钟阅读

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Helen Of Troy Ltd

* Helen of Troy limited reports second quarter fiscal 2018 results

* Q2 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $1.65

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.33

* Q2 revenue $378.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $377.1 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2018 sales up 1.5 to 3.1 percent

* Sees FY 2018 sales $1.56 billion to $1.585 billion

* Sees FY 2018 GAAP earnings per share $4.01 to $4.34

* Announces project refuel with targeted annualized savings of $10 million​

* Reiterates 2018 non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS outlook of $6.50 to $6.90​

* FY2018 earnings per share view $6.71, revenue view $1.59 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* In nutritional supplements sales decline moderated in Q2; co is pursuing strategic alternatives​ for the segment

* Inventory was $325.6 million at quarter end, compared to $317.5 million

* Q2 results include pre-tax non-cash asset impairment charges of $18.1 million, $3.6 million charge related to bankruptcy of Toys “R” Us Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

