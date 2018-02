Feb 16 (Reuters) - Helios And Matheson Analytics Inc :

* HELIOS AND MATHESON ACQUIRES MORE MOVIEPASS™

* AS OF FEB. 15, CO‘S TOTAL OWNERSHIP OF OUTSTANDING SHARES OF MOVIEPASS IS ABOUT 78% PERCENT

* TOTAL AMOUNT ADVANCED BY HELIOS TO MOVIEPASS FROM DEC 19, 2017 THROUGH FEB 15 TOTALED $45.5 MILLION

* ‍INCREASE IN OWNERSHIP IN MOVIEPASS STEMS FROM CASH ADVANCES PROVIDED FROM DEC 19, 2017 THROUGH FEB 15, 2018​