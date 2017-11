Nov 17 (Reuters) - Helios And Matheson Analytics Inc

* Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc - ‍announced that Moviepass is offering a one year subscription plan for a flat fee of $89.95​

* Helios and Matheson Analytics - ‍existing Moviepass customers to receive 25% savings from current $9.95/ month plan if they subscribe to new 1 year plan​