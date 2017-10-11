FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Helios and Matheson Analytics says co, MoviePass entered into amendment to securities purchase agreement
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
希拉里称与朝鲜开战的威胁"危险且短视"
希拉里称与朝鲜开战的威胁"危险且短视"
2017年10月11日 / 晚上10点10分 / 7 天前

BRIEF-Helios and Matheson Analytics says co, MoviePass entered into amendment to securities purchase agreement

2 分钟阅读

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc

* Helios and matheson analytics - on october 6, co, moviepass entered into amendment to securities purchase agreement, dated as of august 15

* Helios and matheson analytics inc - ‍pursuant to moviepass purchase agreement, helios plans to acquire a majority interest in moviepass​

* Helios and matheson - ‍pursuant to amendment, co, moviepass amended, restated subordinated convertible promissory note issued by moviepass on aug 18

* Helios and matheson - amendment to increase principal amount of original moviepass note from $5,000,000 to $11,500,000

* Helios and matheson-‍pursuant to amendment, as result of additional investment, maximum purchase price payable by co increased from $27 million to $28.5 million

* Helios and matheson analytics inc - ‍on october 11, 2017, helios and moviepass entered into an investment option agreement​

* Helios and matheson - ‍pursuant to investment option agreement, co was granted option to purchase additional shares of moviepass stock of up to $20 million​

* Helios and matheson analytics inc says at closing of moviepass deal, co will get total ownership percentage in moviepass of 53.71 percent​ - sec filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2hC5W11) Further company coverage:

