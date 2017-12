Dec 12 (Reuters) - Helios And Matheson Analytics Inc :

* HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS ANNOUNCES PROPOSED PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK AND WARRANTS

* HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS INC - TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO RAISE CO‘S OWNERSHIP STAKE IN MOVIEPASS OR TO SUPPORT MOVIEPASS OPERATIONS

* HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS - TO ALSO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO SATISFY PORTION OR ALL AMOUNTS PAYABLE RELATED TO OUTSTANDING CONVERTIBLE NOTES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: